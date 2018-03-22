Marine Minute

The Marine Corps' International Affairs Branch has announced information for this year's Foreign Area Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Program. The program is open to all fully qualified Staff NCO's of any primary MOS. The overall purpose of the program is to provide tactical level language, regional expertise and cultural capabilities, and strengthen irregular warfare efficiency. Those accepted into the program will learn a foreign language to support the Corps' worldwide operational commitments. They'll gain language proficiency through residence and study-abroad immersion programs and have potential opportunities to attend the Naval Postgraduate School. Marines applying for the program need an associate's degree or equivalent amount of credits and meet program standards on the Defense Language Aptitude Battery Test. Applications need to be submitted by April 30th. For more information, check out MARADMIN 085/18.



