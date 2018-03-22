Date Taken: 03.22.2018 Date Posted: 03.22.2018 14:29 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51436 Filename: 1803/DOD_105437851.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 14

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 22 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.