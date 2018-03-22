Marine Minute

Corporal Troy Saunders



U.S. Marines and Australian Defense Force service members aided in cleanup in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Marcus in Darwin, Australia March 22nd. Marines are currently deployed in the area as the advanced party for this year's iteration of Marine Rotational Force Darwin. Marine Maj. George Forbes, CO of the Ground Equipment Staging Program Detachment, explained the significance of the Marines' assistance.



"The community has been a very gracious host the entire time we've been here, and what little bit we can do is a tangible demonstration of the U.S. commitment to the U.S. - Australian alliance. So we love to give back to the local community."



Also in the Corps,

Marines from 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion and 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment participated in an Urban Breaching range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 20th. The training helps to further improve proficiency in creating and using explosive breaching charges as well as improving unit cohesion.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.