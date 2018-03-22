As a community of Allies and Partners, logistics systems interoperability challenges and lessons learned, best practices, current methods and planned courses of action are being introduced and examined to reduce vulnerabilities and bolster operational resiliency of logistics and critical systems.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2018 04:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51425
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105437366.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USEUCOM International Cyber Summit 2018, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
