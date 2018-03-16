Date Taken: 03.16.2018 Date Posted: 03.22.2018 01:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51422 Filename: 1803/DOD_105435815.mp3 Length: 00:01:12 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AEIS Career Day, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.