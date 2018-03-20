Today's stories: 15 year old Jared Stoney becomes an honorary A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot at Mood AFB, GA. Also, Tax help at Militaryonesource.mil.
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 March 2018 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
