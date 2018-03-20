(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: 15 year old Jared Stoney becomes an honorary A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot at Mood AFB, GA. Also, Tax help at Militaryonesource.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 March 2018 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Tax help
    AFRN
    Thunderboilt II

