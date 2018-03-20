The Coast Guard lets go of a patrol boat, members tackle arctic conditions in Alaska and troops from World Was II find their way home.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2018 01:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51399
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105426570.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 20 March 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT