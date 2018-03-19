Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard ships of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group for their regularly-scheduled Spring Patrol 2018, from Okinawa, Japan, March 19th. Spring Patrol 2018 sets to help to support stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. This year's patrol marks the first time that the F-35B Lightning II is operationally deployed with a MEU, greatly enhancing their capabilities to execute a wide variety of missions.



Also in the Corps,

Competition for the 2018 Marine Corps Trials kicked off with the official opening ceremony and subsequent cycling event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 18th. The Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style sports event involving more than 200 wounded, ill or injured Marines, Sailors, veterans and international competitors. The Trials give these athletes a chance to be selected to represent team Marine Corps in the 2018 Warrior Games.



