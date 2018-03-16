Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Athletes from around the world have to come together at Camp Lejuene North Carolina to participate in the 2018 Marine Corps Trials. This Paralympic-style adaptive sports event is hosted by the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment and aims to promote recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation. The trials give these athletes a chance to be selected to represent team Marine Corps in the 2018 Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. However these trials are more than just a competition as they provide a truly unique opportunity for these warriors to build comradery and form bonds of fellowship.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment conducted fire missions with their M777A2 155mm Howitzers as part of the 10th Marine Regiment Top Gun Competition Ft. Bragg North Carolina March 15. The Competition evaluates the battery's accuracy, combat effectiveness, and the ability to provide timely fire support.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.