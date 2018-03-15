(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5th Transportion Battalion Academy

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2018

    Audio by Kyle Soard 

    AFN Daegu

    Practice makes perfect and U.S service members are increasing their readiness for emergency situations. Army Sgt Joni Jackson takes us to Camp Carroll where the 25th Transportation Battalion becomes perfect.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Transportion Battalion Academy, by Kyle Soard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency
    Camp Carroll
    25th Transportation Battalion

