Soldiers Volunteer to Read to Kids in the KMC

Preschoolers in the Kiaserslautern Military Community recently benefitted from a group of 7th MSC Soldiers who volunteered to crack open the books on their behalf to celebrate Read Across America; a program that advocates reading to children.
|03.08.2018
|03.15.2018 11:31
|Newscasts
|00:00:59
|2018
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
