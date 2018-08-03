(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Volunteer to Read to Kids in the KMC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.08.2018

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Preschoolers in the Kiaserslautern Military Community recently benefitted from a group of 7th MSC Soldiers who volunteered to crack open the books on their behalf to celebrate Read Across America; a program that advocates reading to children.

    

    TAGS

    Read Across America
    Army Reserve Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC

