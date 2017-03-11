(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171103- TOK- Iruma Air Show - Radio

    JAPAN

    11.03.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Don Patton 

    AFN Tokyo

    JASDF invited Yokota Airmen to an Air Show on Iruma Air Force Base. Petty Officer Don Patton gives us a look at how this event strengthens relationships between allies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171103- TOK- Iruma Air Show - Radio, by PO3 Don Patton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    yokota
    Iruma

