U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Provost Marshal’s Office along with members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Hiroshima Police Headquarters conducted joint K-9 training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 12. The training allows the service members to study and learn each other’s methods, while giving the Japanese an opportunity to detect explosives that they don’t have access to in their own facilities.



U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted lane training alongside Israeli soldiers at the National Training Center in Israel as part of exercise Juniper Cobra, Mar. 12. The 26th MEU is participating in Juniper Cobra with the Israeli Defense Force in order to improve interoperability in different combat environments.



