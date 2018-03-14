(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Provost Marshal’s Office along with members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Hiroshima Police Headquarters conducted joint K-9 training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 12. The training allows the service members to study and learn each other’s methods, while giving the Japanese an opportunity to detect explosives that they don’t have access to in their own facilities.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted lane training alongside Israeli soldiers at the National Training Center in Israel as part of exercise Juniper Cobra, Mar. 12. The 26th MEU is participating in Juniper Cobra with the Israeli Defense Force in order to improve interoperability in different combat environments.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2018
    Date Posted: 03.14.2018 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51338
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105407885.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    K-9 training
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Israel
    Juniper Cobra
    26th MEU
    6th Marine Regiment
    Training
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT