    Air Force Radio News 14 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Rescue Airmen from the 23rd Wing recently participated in a joint rescue operation with other Air Force and U.S Marine Corps assets off the coast of California.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2018
    Date Posted: 03.14.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    Rescue
    mission
    Moody
    operational
    23rd Wing
    AFRN

