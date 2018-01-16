Air Force Radio News 16 January 2018 B

Today's stories: Six U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers and 300 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, are deploying to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of U.S Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Also, Air Command and Staff College, Air University out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, conducted an adaptive flight training study with pilots at Columbus Air Force Base Mississippi.