(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Six U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers and 300 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, are deploying to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of U.S Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Also, Air Command and Staff College, Air University out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, conducted an adaptive flight training study with pilots at Columbus Air Force Base Mississippi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2018
    Date Posted: 01.16.2018 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50758
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105240946.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    B-52
    VR
    Andersen AFB
    Barksdale AFB
    PACOM
    Maxwell AFB
    Continuous Bomber Presence
    Air Command and Staff College Air University
    Colombus Air Force Base Mississippi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT