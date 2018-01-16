Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Task Force South West officially ended their nearly yearlong mission after a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, January 15th. Task Force Southwest handed over command of U.S. Military Adviser Operations in Helmand province to a new group of Marines, who will continue the mission of training and advising Afghan security forces in Helmand and elsewhere in southern Afghanistan.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Marine Regiment departed Marine Corps Base Hawaii for Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California in order to participate in ITX 2-18, January 12th. This is the first iteration of the exercise that the majority of the Hawaii-based MAGTF participates at the same time as the 12th Marine Regiment.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,

Operation Desert Shield officially became Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.