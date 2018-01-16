(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSP Estonia

    TSP Estonia

    ESTONIA

    01.16.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Luther Washington 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Radio story concerning a Theater Security Package currently underway in Amari, Estonia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2018
    Date Posted: 01.16.2018 06:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50748
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105240258.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSP Estonia, by SGT Luther Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    USAFE
    Estonia
    US Air Force
    Tallinn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT