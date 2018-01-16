Date Taken: 01.16.2018 Date Posted: 01.16.2018 06:03 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50748 Filename: 1801/DOD_105240258.mp3 Length: 00:00:53 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: EE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, TSP Estonia, by SGT Luther Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.