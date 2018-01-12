Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 A

Today's stories: Four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, are now at RAF Fairford, England, supporting a strategic bomber deployment, conducting theater integration and training in the United Kingdom. Also, The Air Education and Training Command is sending two proposals to the Air Force's Spark Tank Competition that revolve around using the latest technological platforms to train and educate in an accelerated, cost efficient, learning-focused manner.