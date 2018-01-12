(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2018

    Audio by Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, are now at RAF Fairford, England, supporting a strategic bomber deployment, conducting theater integration and training in the United Kingdom. Also, The Air Education and Training Command is sending two proposals to the Air Force's Spark Tank Competition that revolve around using the latest technological platforms to train and educate in an accelerated, cost efficient, learning-focused manner.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 A, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Kingdom
    R-A-F Fairford
    VR
    AR
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Air Force
    AETC
    Minot AFB
    Spark Tank

