Today's story: Vice President Mike Pence met with Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during his trip to attend the grand opening of the first AFWERX facility in downtown Las Vegas.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2018 13:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50744
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105237704.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 B, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT