    Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2018

    Audio by Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Vice President Mike Pence met with Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during his trip to attend the grand opening of the first AFWERX facility in downtown Las Vegas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2018
    Date Posted: 01.12.2018 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50744
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105237704.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 January 2018 B, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    VP
    Nellis AFB
    Pence
    VPOTUS
    AFRN
    Vice President Mike Pence
    AFWERX

