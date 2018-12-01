Marine Minute

The Single Marine Program hosted a blood drive for the Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11th. The drive was hosted to collect O negative and O positive blood types for exercise Cobra Gold 18 scheduled to kick off in February. Cobra Gold is an annual Asia-Pacific military exercise held in Thailand.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 Conducted biannual unit level training during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 18-1 at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maneuver Area, Haramura Higashihiroshima, Japan, Jan. 8, 2018. Kamoshika Wrath is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that focuses on providing field operation services and establishing a forward-operating base.



The 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade embarked and arrived in the North Arabian Sea in support of Operation Desert Shield.



