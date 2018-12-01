(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The Single Marine Program hosted a blood drive for the Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11th. The drive was hosted to collect O negative and O positive blood types for exercise Cobra Gold 18 scheduled to kick off in February. Cobra Gold is an annual Asia-Pacific military exercise held in Thailand.

    Also in the Corps,

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 Conducted biannual unit level training during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 18-1 at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maneuver Area, Haramura Higashihiroshima, Japan, Jan. 8, 2018. Kamoshika Wrath is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that focuses on providing field operation services and establishing a forward-operating base.

    On this day in Marine Corps History in 1991,

    The 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade embarked and arrived in the North Arabian Sea in support of Operation Desert Shield.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

