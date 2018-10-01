Marine Minute

Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division celebrated 100 years of service at a battle colors ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Jan. 9th. The centennial celebration united current and former Marines who served in the 11th Marine Regiment as they rededicated their battle colors with awards and campaign streamers from the regiment's campaigns throughout their history, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Also in the Corps,

On this day in Marine Corps History in 1995,

The Pentagon announced that 2,600 U.S. Marines would be deployed to Somalia for Operation United Shield to assist in the final withdrawal of UN peacekeeping troops from Somalia. The decision came in response to a UN request for American protection of its peacekeeping forces serving in the war-torn African nation.



