(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division celebrated 100 years of service at a battle colors ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Jan. 9th. The centennial celebration united current and former Marines who served in the 11th Marine Regiment as they rededicated their battle colors with awards and campaign streamers from the regiment's campaigns throughout their history, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Also in the Corps,
    On this day in Marine Corps History in 1995,
    The Pentagon announced that 2,600 U.S. Marines would be deployed to Somalia for Operation United Shield to assist in the final withdrawal of UN peacekeeping troops from Somalia. The decision came in response to a UN request for American protection of its peacekeeping forces serving in the war-torn African nation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2018
    Date Posted: 01.10.2018 14:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50728
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105232741.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MARINES
    11TH Marine Regiment
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT