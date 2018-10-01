Hey everyone! Be sure to listen to this episode as we talk about snow removal safety and key take aways to share with your friends and family. Maine winters can be harsh, but we have to always remember to remain safe at all times, even if it's inconvenient.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2018 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50723
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105231794.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Safety Spinoff Episode I, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT