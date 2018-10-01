(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Safety Spinoff Episode I

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Hey everyone! Be sure to listen to this episode as we talk about snow removal safety and key take aways to share with your friends and family. Maine winters can be harsh, but we have to always remember to remain safe at all times, even if it's inconvenient.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2018
    Date Posted: 01.10.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Spinoff Episode I, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

