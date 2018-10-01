(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bags for Birdies program helps a young golfer

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Japanese Security Guard Supervisor, Sgt Tsuyoshi Tamashiro supports his daughter's love for golf. His coworker and friend found a way to give her an opportunity to drive for her goals.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bags for Birdies program helps a young golfer, by Sgt Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

