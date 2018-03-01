2018 Load Crew of the Year Competition

Members of the 67th and 44th Aircraft Maintenance units compete in quarterly load crew competitions to qualify to participate in the Load Crew of the Year competition. The teams compete to load four missiles onto an F 15 with accuracy and efficiency. The results of the competition will be announced in March at the 18th Wing Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet.
|01.03.2018
|01.10.2018 02:37
|Newscasts
|50719
|1801/DOD_105231424.mp3
|00:01:08
|Sgt. Averi Coppa
|2018
|News
|OKINAWA, JP
