    2018 Load Crew of the Year Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.03.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Members of the 67th and 44th Aircraft Maintenance units compete in quarterly load crew competitions to qualify to participate in the Load Crew of the Year competition. The teams compete to load four missiles onto an F 15 with accuracy and efficiency. The results of the competition will be announced in March at the 18th Wing Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2018 Load Crew of the Year Competition, by Sgt Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

