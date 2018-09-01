Marine Minute

I'm PFC Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit based out of Camp Pendleton, California will be the first stateside unit to deploy with the F-35 aircraft. The F-35s will come from VMFA-211

and will deploy later this year.



Also in the news,

Seventy-five years after Marine Air Support Squadron 2's birth in El Centro, California, the Squadron celebrated it's illustrious history with a nine-mile relay run from U.S. Army Base Torii Station to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Jan. 4. After the relay, the Marines participated in a unit run around the flightline and a Devil Dog squad competition.



Also in the Corps,

The 11th Marine Regiment celebrated its centennial with a battle-colors ceremony honoring its history and heritage Jan. 9 at the Camp Pulgas gymnasium aboard Camp Pendleton, California. The centennial celebration will unite current and former Marines serving in the 11th Marine Regiment as they rededicate their battle colors with awards and campaign streamers from the regiment's past campaigns.

Closing Outro:



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil