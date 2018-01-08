Today's stories: the Iraqi Air Force certified their first 7-level craftsman C-130 Hercules maintenance technicians. Also, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's Hurricane Hunters flew their first winter storm mission of the year.
This work, Air Force Radio News 08 January 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
