Marine 1st Lt. Aaron Cranford, a supply officer with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal January 8th. Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert B. Neller awarded Cranford the medal for saving three divers and a local Okinawan who were caught in a rip current during a recreational dive at Onna Point, Okinawa, Japan on April 23, 2017.



Also in the Corps,



General Neller signaled his plan to invest heavily in the infantry during a yearly tour in late December. General Neller tells the Marines he intends to upgrade the Infantry's gear from Kevlar to Boots.



On this day in Marine Corps History in 1815,



Marines and U.S. Forces under the leadership of General Andrew Jackson fought the British during the Battle of New Orleans. The battle only lasted a half hour and caused over 2,000 British casualties.



