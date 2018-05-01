(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm SGT Daniel Jean-Paul with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently announced that it is increasing the size of combat engineer squads to make up for the loss of 0351 Infantry Assault Marines, who are being phased out. The combat engineer squads are being increased from nine to 13 Marines. The decision to replace the infantry assault Marines with combat engineers resulted from the force structure review known as Marine Corps Force 2025, which reallocates about 500 Marines for specialties that will be crucial in future wars.

    On this day in Marine history, in 1888, John Philip Sousa wrote "Semper Fidelis." Dedicated to "the officers and men of the Marine Corps," it is traditionally known as the "official" march of the Marine Corps. "Semper Fidelis" will be performed this Sunday as part of the "Sousa Season Opener" concert at George Mason University's Center for the Arts Concert Hall in Fairfax, Virginia.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2018
    Date Posted: 01.05.2018 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
