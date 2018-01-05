(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 05 January 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 05 January 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing and Space Vehicles Directorates, the Space Industrial Base Working Group and SolAero Technologies created more advanced solar cells to reduce costs and increase power efficiency for military space applications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2018
    Date Posted: 01.05.2018 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50676
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105225795.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 January 2018 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRN
    solar cells

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT