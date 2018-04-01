Marine Minute

U.S. Pacific Command turned 71 this week. Over the last eight decades PACOM and her components have enhanced stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and fighting to win when necessary. PACOM is the oldestof all the combatant commands and is headquartered in Camp Smith, Hawaii.



This past quarter, the College of Distance Education and Training concluded the phase two pilot of the Sergeant's Course Seminar, which provides an alternative for Marine

sergeants to complete a resident-like PME requirement through an on-site, facilitated distance-learning seminar. The phase two pilot seminars were completed in seven Marine Corps University regional campuses taught by their respective regional chief instructor.



On this day in Marine history, record rainfalls precipitated a flood of immense proportion that literally engulfed Camp Pendleton in a tide of water. Floods caused Camp Pendleton to close its gates to all but essential personnel.



