(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm PFC Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Pacific Command turned 71 this week. Over the last eight decades PACOM and her components have enhanced stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and fighting to win when necessary. PACOM is the oldestof all the combatant commands and is headquartered in Camp Smith, Hawaii.

    This past quarter, the College of Distance Education and Training concluded the phase two pilot of the Sergeant's Course Seminar, which provides an alternative for Marine
    sergeants to complete a resident-like PME requirement through an on-site, facilitated distance-learning seminar. The phase two pilot seminars were completed in seven Marine Corps University regional campuses taught by their respective regional chief instructor.

    On this day in Marine history, record rainfalls precipitated a flood of immense proportion that literally engulfed Camp Pendleton in a tide of water. Floods caused Camp Pendleton to close its gates to all but essential personnel.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2018
    Date Posted: 01.04.2018 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50674
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105224869.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Broadcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    MM
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT