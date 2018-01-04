(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Maintainers from the 100th MXS at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom created a confined space training unit to train Airmen. Also, the Air Force selected 1,648 First Lieutenants for promotion to Captain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2018
    Date Posted: 01.04.2018 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

