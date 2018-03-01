Marine Minute

Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group and Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, Jan. 3 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Sgt. Justin Erler, Cpl. Matthew Dungan and Lance Cpl. Eduardo Rosariomolina received the award for aiding Master Sgt. Hector Trujillo, a motor transport maintenance chief with 9th ESB, who was injured at the scene of an accident on the Okinawa Expressway Dec. 1, 2017.



Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller attended the annual Surprise Serenade at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1. The Surprise Serenade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800's in which the U.S. Marine Band performs music for the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his home on New Years Day.



