Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan volunteer with Religious Ministries at a Japanese kindergarten for a community relations event.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2017 06:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50623
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105219040.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Artist
|MC2 Gabriel B Kotico
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KINDERGARTEN COMREL, by PO3 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT