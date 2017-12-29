(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 December 2017 B

    12.29.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: A new pilot training program from the 80th Flying Training Wing premieres in Central Texas in early 2018; Airmen are reminded to keep current their Virtual Record of Emergency Data and Servicemember's Online Election System information annually.

    VRED
    ENJJPT
    80TH FTW
    AFRN
    SOES
    Pilot Training Next

