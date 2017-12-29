(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12.29.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and French troops participated in a Christmas physical fitness challenge aboard the French amphibious assault ship, Tonnerre, on Dec. 25th. Marines and Sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked with the French ship conducting maritime security operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations in order to ensure regional stability, freedom of navigation, and the free flow of commerce.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, and the Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, stopped to visit Marines and sailors with Black Sea Rotational Force for the holidays at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania Dec. 24th. The Navy and Marine leaders spoke to troops about leadership, readiness, and the future of the Navy and Marine Corps during their recent visit to deployed service members in the Middle East and Europe.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

