Radio news story of the Naval Change of command Ceremony for forward deployed USS Germantown where Commander Jimmie Jensen replaced Commander Severn Stevens as the Commanding Officer of the ship that took place December 21st at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2017 06:15
|Category:
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, USS Germantown Change of Command radio news story, by PO3 Zachary Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
