    USS Germantown Change of Command radio news story

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.21.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Hale 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Radio news story of the Naval Change of command Ceremony for forward deployed USS Germantown where Commander Jimmie Jensen replaced Commander Severn Stevens as the Commanding Officer of the ship that took place December 21st at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Japan.

