(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    III MEF Motor Transport Fourth Quarter Summit

    III MEF Motor Transport Fourth Quarter Summit

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Motor Transport Marines hold quarterly summits to discuss their experiences and future in the field. This year the Program Executive Office Land Systems aligned the Headquarters Marine Corps annual visit with the fourth quarter summit to allow Marines on Okinawa to ask questions directly to the people who provide their equipment and support the maintenance of them. This visit helped with communication between the units on Okinawa and HQMC back in the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Averi Coppa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.29.2017 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50569
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105214588.mp3
    Length: 00:01:11
    Artist Sgt Averi Coppa
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Motor Transport Fourth Quarter Summit, by Sgt Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Summit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Motor Transportation
    Marine Expeditionary Force
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN Pacific
    Program Executive Office Land Systems
    Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT