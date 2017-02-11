III MEF Motor Transport Fourth Quarter Summit

III Marine Expeditionary Force Motor Transport Marines hold quarterly summits to discuss their experiences and future in the field. This year the Program Executive Office Land Systems aligned the Headquarters Marine Corps annual visit with the fourth quarter summit to allow Marines on Okinawa to ask questions directly to the people who provide their equipment and support the maintenance of them. This visit helped with communication between the units on Okinawa and HQMC back in the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Averi Coppa)