Korean Word of the Week - Where is ___?

This week, the Korean Word of the Week is a phrase: Where is ____?



AFN Kunsan's morning DJ, Little Miss Susie, teaches Korean words and phrases weekly through the radio. The weekly Korean language series was initially created for service members stationed at Kunsan AB to use as a resource to learn Korean in an easy-to-learn, on-the-go manner. The series has become viral on social media and spread from Kunsan AB to all DoD radio stations on the peninsula.