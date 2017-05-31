(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korean Word of the Week - Where is ___?

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Susan Lee 

    American Forces Network Kunsan

    This week, the Korean Word of the Week is a phrase: Where is ____?

    AFN Kunsan's morning DJ, Little Miss Susie, teaches Korean words and phrases weekly through the radio. The weekly Korean language series was initially created for service members stationed at Kunsan AB to use as a resource to learn Korean in an easy-to-learn, on-the-go manner. The series has become viral on social media and spread from Kunsan AB to all DoD radio stations on the peninsula.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 12.28.2017 01:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 50531
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105212438.mp3
    Length: 00:01:37
    Artist Susan Lee
    Year 2017
    Genre Misc
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Word of the Week - Where is ___?, by SrA Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT