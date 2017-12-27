Marine Minute

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed the final portion of the Law Enforcement's Non-Lethal Weapons Course, December 20th. The 3-day course provides instructions on proper handling and usage of non-lethal weaponry. This type of training helps 15th MEU service members if they are called upon for a noncombatant evacuation operation or embassy reinforcement.



Marines and Sailors with Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, spent time at the bowling alley with the local families of the Smile Family Daycare on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23. The Marines invited the families to spend an afternoon of fun as part of a community relations event. This event gave the 31st MEU an opportunity to further build relationships with their neighbors and contribute to their communities.



