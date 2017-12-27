(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's story: Earlier this month the 418th Flight Test Squadron out of Edwards Air Force Base, California assisted in a mock airdrop of the Orion Spacecraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.27.2017 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50528
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105211379.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    Edwards AFB
    NASA
    Space
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    418th Flight Test Squadron
    Yuma Proving Ground
    Orion Spacecraft
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT