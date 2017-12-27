(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, received a holiday conference call from President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve. Also, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, supported the successful launch of the fourth Iridium mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket over the holiday weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.27.2017 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50525
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105211337.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    Satellites
    Space
    Holidays
    Christmas Eve
    Deployment
    Al Udeid Air Base
    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    AFRN
    President Donald Trump
    Iridium mission
    SpaceX Falcon 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT