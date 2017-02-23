(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.23.2017

    Audio by Lauren Howes 

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK ROTA

    This is one of our daily news updates from Feb. 23, 2017. The creator is MC2 Valerie Carson. The topics are health research, the upcoming PRT and African American History Month.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEB23ERN, by Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

