    NAVSTA Rota MWR Information

    SPAIN

    06.07.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Erickson 

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK ROTA

    Radio hour with Erica Ackerman.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.27.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota MWR Information, by PO1 Jonathan Erickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio

