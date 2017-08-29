(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa Women's Basketball Tryouts

    JAPAN

    08.29.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    (Sports Announcer Voice)And now it's time for a special announcement brought to you
    by Okinawa Women's Basketball

    Kadena's Lady Warriors basketball tryouts are September 30th at 9am at the
    Risner Fitness Center. All team positions are available. Keep in mind the Lady Warriors
    practice twice a week and play in local off base leagues, and travel throughout the Pacific
    for games. If you're up to the challenge and want to know more contact the Risner Fitness
    Center. And now back to the game.

    (Sports Announcer Voice) Strawberry Thunder leads the Golden
    Gals 56 to 53.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

