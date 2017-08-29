(Sports Announcer Voice)And now it's time for a special announcement brought to you
by Okinawa Women's Basketball
Kadena's Lady Warriors basketball tryouts are September 30th at 9am at the
Risner Fitness Center. All team positions are available. Keep in mind the Lady Warriors
practice twice a week and play in local off base leagues, and travel throughout the Pacific
for games. If you're up to the challenge and want to know more contact the Risner Fitness
Center. And now back to the game.
(Sports Announcer Voice) Strawberry Thunder leads the Golden
Gals 56 to 53.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2017 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50506
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105210460.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Okinawa Women's Basketball Tryouts, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT