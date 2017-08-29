Okinawa Women's Basketball Tryouts

(Sports Announcer Voice)And now it's time for a special announcement brought to you

by Okinawa Women's Basketball



Kadena's Lady Warriors basketball tryouts are September 30th at 9am at the

Risner Fitness Center. All team positions are available. Keep in mind the Lady Warriors

practice twice a week and play in local off base leagues, and travel throughout the Pacific

for games. If you're up to the challenge and want to know more contact the Risner Fitness

Center. And now back to the game.



(Sports Announcer Voice) Strawberry Thunder leads the Golden

Gals 56 to 53.