    Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2017

    Audio by Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: The U.S. Department of State issued a word of caution for travelers this holiday season. Also, Airmen should review and update their Virtual Record of Emergency Data and their Servicemember's Online Election System information annually.

    Date Taken: 12.26.2017
    Date Posted: 12.26.2017 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50494
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105208870.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 B, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Department of State
    VRED
    Holiday Travels
    SOES
    Virtual Record of Emergency Data
    Servicemember's Online Election System

