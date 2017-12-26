Today's stories: The U.S. Department of State issued a word of caution for travelers this holiday season. Also, Airmen should review and update their Virtual Record of Emergency Data and their Servicemember's Online Election System information annually.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2017 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50494
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105208870.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 B, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT