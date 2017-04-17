Date Taken: 04.17.2017 Date Posted: 12.22.2017 16:07 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50492 Filename: 1712/DOD_105206222.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Artist Jeff England Year 2017 Genre PSA Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Prenatal Classes, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.