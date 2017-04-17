Polk Minute about Prenatal Classes offered by the Family Advocacy Program.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2017 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50492
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105206222.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Jeff England
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prenatal Classes, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT