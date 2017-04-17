(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prenatal Classes

    Prenatal Classes

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Polk Minute about Prenatal Classes offered by the Family Advocacy Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.22.2017 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50492
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105206222.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Jeff England
    Year 2017
    Genre PSA
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prenatal Classes, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Fort Polk
    IMCOM
    Army
    ACS
    Family Advocacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT