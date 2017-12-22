(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Training and Education Command has developed a new Battle Skills Test. The new BST will be an annual requirement similar to the PFT and CFT. The BST will evaluate Marines based off of their overall combat readiness by testing areas such as: weapons handling, radio usage, and basic infantry skills. Lt. Col. Stuart Glenn, Ground Combat Element Standards Branch Head, spoke about the benefits of the new test:

    SB1: "The overall goal of implementing the BST is that each Marine has an opportunity to sustain the tasks that he or she has already mastered at entry-level training. So we're looking to sustain those tasks that make every Marine a rifleman."

    Also in the news,
    The new Blended Retirement System goes into effect on Jan. 1st, 2018. All eligible Marines must complete their Blended Retirement training by the deadline of Dec. 31st, 2017. The BRS Training can be found on Marine-net.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.22.2017 11:19
