Marine Minute

I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The first three Marine AH-1Z Viper helicopters arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15th. The Vipers will replace the AH-1W's, serving as an upgraded platform of its predecessor, increasing the capabilities of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and in turn, Marine Aircraft Group 24 in Okinawa, Japan.



Also in the Corps,

Registration for 8th annual Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, is currently open until Jan. 3rd, 2018, for eligible active duty and veteran Marines, Sailors, and international competitors. The event, which promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and offers an opportunity for participants to showcase their achievements before the 2018 DoD Warrior Games. The Trials are scheduled to take place at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March15th-24th in 2018. For more information on the Trials and registration, visit www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.