(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The first three Marine AH-1Z Viper helicopters arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15th. The Vipers will replace the AH-1W's, serving as an upgraded platform of its predecessor, increasing the capabilities of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and in turn, Marine Aircraft Group 24 in Okinawa, Japan.

    Also in the Corps,
    Registration for 8th annual Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, is currently open until Jan. 3rd, 2018, for eligible active duty and veteran Marines, Sailors, and international competitors. The event, which promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and offers an opportunity for participants to showcase their achievements before the 2018 DoD Warrior Games. The Trials are scheduled to take place at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March15th-24th in 2018. For more information on the Trials and registration, visit www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2017
    Date Posted: 12.21.2017 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50456
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105200363.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Veteran
    Japan
    Okinawa
    AH-1W
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USMC
    Rehabilitation
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367
    DMA
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Aviation
    Hawaii
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    AH-1Z Viper
    Marine Aircraft Group 24
    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Marine Corps Trials
    Marines.mil
    International Competition
    Marine Minute
    DOD Warrior Games
    DMAMAMM
    Marine Helicopter
    2018 Marine Corps Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT