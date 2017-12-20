Marine Minute

I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Sgt. Joseph Latsch and Sgt. Ethan Mintus, unmanned aerial system operators with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a Remote Impact Device during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 11th. The Marines are the first UAS operators in the Marines Corps to receive the “R” Device for providing support during combat operations overseas. The awards demonstrate the impact of using UAS during combat operations from a remote location, and the significant impact on those operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1989,

Marines participated in Operation Just Cause, which was launched in Panama to protect American lives, restore the democratic process, preserve the integrity of the Panama Canal Treaty, and apprehend Panamanian dictator Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.